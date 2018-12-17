ANDOVER — December’s featured “Third Friday” performer at the monthly Andover Community Coffeehouse comes to town as a “talented transplant from Japan to New York” whose singing, songwriting and guitar-playing feature “a landscape of riveting patterns and eclectic sounds that defy clear categorization.”
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, Hiroya Tsukamoto will bring his “abstract, imagistic compositions” to center stage at the Highland Lake Grange Hall, 7 Chase Hill Road, East Andover. Admission is free, although donations — which are shared with the performers and the Andover Community Church, owner of the Grange Hall — are welcome.
Also appearing onstage will be up to a dozen open-microphone performers whose contributions in previous months have ranged from the spoken word to show-business, jazz, folk, bluegrass, and country-and-western tunes.
Sponsor for the December event is Holly Hanson, “Websites for Musicians.” Learn more at ninejuly.com.
Doors to the Grange Hall open at 6 p.m. for food purchases offered by the Andover Community Church, and for open-mic sign-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.
A photographic record of past Coffeehouse performers, both headliners and open-mic participants, is shown on the Coffeehouse website at andovercoffeehouse.org, and on the Facebook page "Andover Community Coffeehouse."
Video recordings of past programs are shown on a number of community-access channels across the state and are available for viewing anytime on Andover's town website at www.andover.nh.us/ by clicking on "Town Information" and then "Video Archive." The videos are produced by volunteers at Andover Community Cable.
The coffeehouse is located at the intersection of Route 11 and Chase Hill Road in East Andover. The Andover Community Coffeehouse operates under the umbrella of the Andover Community Association.
