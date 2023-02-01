Amaryllis

Plants and flowers can help us combat the January doldrums.

Just after the New Year, a friend left an amaryllis plant at my door. He is a gardener with a stunning urban garden, so I was certain the plant would bloom into an exquisite flower. Included was a card that read, “I hope this will help with the January doldrums.”

Usually at the end of January we feel sadness and lethargy caused by the cold, short, dark days. We long for spring. We haven’t experienced the January doldrums in the same way this winter because the weather has been so mild. In fact, New York City broke a record this week for the longest period Central Park has gone without recording measurable snowfall since Jan. 29, 1973.

