WOLFEBORO — The James Buswell Ensemble will play at 2 p.m. on March 17, at Anderson Hall on the Brewster Academy campus.
The ensemble is Carol Ou, cello; Amy Galluzzo, violin and viola; Nathaniel Farny, viola; and James Buswell, violin. The artists are connected with the Wolfeboro Friends of Music from years ago when the summer Heifetz International Music Institute with Daniel Heifetz took place in Wolfeboro. The September to May 2018-2019 series is sponsored by Paul & Debbie Zimmerman. This event is also supported by Green Mountain Communications, Edward Jones Investments Financial Advisor Kevin Lawlor, and the Law Offices of V. Richards Ward, Jr. PLLC.
During the concert, the ensemble will perform music ranging from Handel and Halvorsen, to Mozart, and Johannes Brahms.
Buswell is violin soloist who has played with many major orchestras in North America and worldwide. He became an artist-member of the Chamber Music society of Lincoln Center in New York. He studied at the University of Arizona, and later at Indiana University in Bloomington, where he also founded and conducted the Chamber Orchestra of the School of Music. In 1987, Buswell accepted a post at the New England Conservatory of Music where he taught for more than 25 years.
Ou’s academic studies at the Yale School of Music yielded her a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude, and master of music and doctor of musical arts degrees in music performance. Ou travels internationally to teach cello and chamber music master classes, most recently in Hong-Kong, Turkey, and Italy. In 2018, Ou and Buswell took positions at the New York University Steinhardt school.
Galluzzo enrolled at the Royal College of Music in London for violin studies. She earned her bachelor of music, master of music and graduate diploma at the New England Conservatory of Music under Marylou Speaker Churchill and Buswell, and joined the faculty in the continuing education department and prep school. Galluzzo maintains a private violin teaching studio in Boston.
A dedicated educator, Farny is on the music faculty for Cambridge Public Schools and the Cambridge School of Weston, the New England Conservatory of Music Prep and Continuing Education Schools, and is in his ninth year as string faculty for adult chamber music at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Violist and violinist, he is on call and active with the Boston Symphony and Pops, Boston Ballet Orchestra, Emmanuel Music and others. His bachelor of arts is from Williams College, and his graduate diploma in violin is from New England Conservatory. Farny earned his doctor of musical arts from Boston University in viola performance under Steve Ansell of the Muir Quartet and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets are available for $25 at the door, Black’s Paper Store, or Avery Insurance; at Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith; by calling 603-569-2151, or visiting www.wfriendsofmusic.org.
High school students will be admitted free, as will children with a paying adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.