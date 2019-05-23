James Benn to present on new book, 'Solemn Graves, a Billy Boyle Mystery'

WOLFEBORO — On Tuesday, May 28, from 7-8 p.m., author James Benn will offer insight into his historical fiction writing process in 'Solemn Graves: A Billy Boyle Mystery,' part of Wright Museum’s Lecture Series. The series is sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney.
At the lecture, Benn will discuss the historical setting for his 12th installment of the Billy Boyle World War II Mysteries, 'Solemn Graves.'
“Growing up, nearly everyone had a dad that served in World War II,” he said. “I kept my interest in that history when I took up writing. I am surprised at the ways World War II history still informs us today. I believe it is vital to our democracy to keep the knowledge of that period alive.”
The lecture will include a book signing and brief preview of his new book, set during the liberation of Paris, which will be released in September.
At the lecture, Benn said he hopes to illuminate little-known facts and events. “I'm happy when people take away a bit of knowledge about the war that they never knew,” he said. “I hope they attain a new way of looking at the events and a deeper understanding of what it was like for the soldiers and civilians in the highly contested ground of Normandy in July 1944."
'Solemn Graves: A Billy Boyle Mystery' lecture and book-signing will be held in Wolfeboro Town Hall’s great hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
