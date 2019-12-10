WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will host Cape Cod’s Jacqueline Schwab to entertain patrons and holiday revelers. She is Ken Burns’ pianist and has played for numerous public television documentaries. Anderson Hall on the Brewster campus is the venue on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., with an intermission.
Schwab, an improvisational artist, will play everything from Appalachian carols to South Carolina sea island spirituals, sampled from album 'Down Came an Angel.' Her signature style fits somewhere between folk, traditional, classical and new age music. She received a bachelor of music degree with honors at New England Conservatory of Music. Schwab has performed on the soundtracks for the Grammy award-winning 'Civil War,' the Emmy award-winning 'Baseball,' and 'Mark Twain,' among others, and at the White House for President Clinton in 1997 and also at the Smithsonian in 2000. In May, 2009, she accompanied Scottish singer Jean Redpath on 'The Late Show with David Letterman.' She has toured the U.S. and England, entertaining people on the country dance floor in her performances with the Bare Necessities group and as a dance caller.
Pre-concert dulcimer songs will be played by folk musician Beverly Woods.
The concert is sponsored by People’s United Bank; Law Offices of V. Richards Ward, Jr. PLLC; and Edward Jones, Kevin Lawlor Financial Advisor. Season sponsors are Paul and Deb Zimmerman and YFI Custom Homes. Tickets are $25 and are available at Avery Insurance and Black's Paper & Gift Store, Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith, Greenlaw’s Music and Audio in Laconia, and Bayswater Books in Center Harbor, by visiting www.wfriendsofmusic.org, and at the door. High school students with identification will be admitted free, as will children with an adult ticket purchaser. For more information, visit www.wfriendsofmusic.org, or call 603-569-2151.
