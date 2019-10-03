LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library will offer the film 'The King of Masks' as the October selection for the International Film Series. It will be shown Oct. 7, at 6:15 p.m.
Wang is an aging street performer known as the "King of Masks." Though poor, he lives a life of honor and dedication to his art. Thirty years ago his wife left him with an infant son who fell ill and died at the age of ten. He wishes he had someone to carry on his performance art. A child becomes attached to Wang. Father and child live on a river boat, bonding together through lighthearted times and difficult and troublesome ones. This 1996 film is timeless in its story.
Films shown over the past six years are available on the international film shelf at the library. For more information, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
