LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library will offer the film 'Twelve' as the November selection for the international film series. 'Twelve' will be shown at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
'Twelve' is based on the Henry Fonda film 'Twelve Angry Men.' In 2007's 'Twelve,' a Russian jury grapples with a crime from the Russian and Chechen war. In the film, Vladimir Putin has not solidified his hold on Russia as he has today, and democratic values are struggling to emerge.
A young man is on trial for the murder of his step-father. The jurors are divided by racism and prejudice in trying to come to consensus. The Russian and Chechen war is illustrated through flashbacks. The life experiences of the jurors highlight how they view the youth charged with murder, how Chechnya is seen as a country, and how they see their future in Russia.
All past films shown are available on the international film shelf at the library. For more information about the Laconia Human Relations Committee, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
