LACONIA — The 2002 Argentine-French-Italian comedy-drama "Valentin" is the June offering of the International Film Series. It will be shown on Monday, June 4, at 6:15 p.m. at the Laconia Public Library.
The film tells its story through the eyes of eight-year-old Valentín, a small boy whose thick black-rimmed glasses sit heavily on his face. He lives with his grandmother due to the divorce of his parents. He dreams of being an astronaut one day and intently follows the ongoing space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union in 1969. He no longer sees his Jewish mother, who was chased out of the family home by his imperious, dictator-like father. He misses her but hardly remembers her. His father only occasionally visits his son, preferring the life of an Argentine playboy. Valentín finds friends in his uncle and the piano teacher who lives across the street. Both talk to Valentín as if he were an adult, helping Valentín seem wise beyond his years. Leticia, his father's latest romantic interest, pays a visit and she and Valentin spend a day together going to the park, seeing a movie, and sharing a meal. Valentín finds her easy to talk with. His friends help make sense of his world.
This is another in the International Film Series shown monthly from September through June at the Laconia Library. Check the International Film Series shelf at the library for this and other films shown over the past several years. The Laconia Human Relations Committee is a committee of the mayor of Laconia dedicated to expanding our horizons for the appreciation of the diversity found among us and in the wider world. For more information contact Len Campbell at lcampbell@nh-cc.org.
