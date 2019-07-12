LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library offers two films for the month of July, 'The Cut' and 'Lion,' as selections for the international film series, available at the Laconia Public Library.
'Lion' is the true story of a five-year-old Indian boy who gets lost in Calcutta in 1986, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives with other children on the street until he is kidnapped. He is eventually saved and is adopted by a couple in Australia. Twenty-five years later, he recognizes a rock formation on Google Earth that he believes is near his home town, and sets out to find his lost family. 'Lion' was filmed in 2016.
'The Cut,' released in 2014, takes place after World War I. The film follows the story of a young Armenian blacksmith living under the control of the Ottoman empire. He eventually learns that a daughter may have survived, and follows her to Cuba, and then the U.S.
For more information, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.