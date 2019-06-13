LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee and the Laconia Public Library are offering two films to view this month. 'The Color of Freedom' and 'My Love Don’t Cross the River' are the June selections for the International Film Series. For June, July and August, two selections are made available each month at the Laconia library, but are not publicly shown.
In 'The Color of Freedom,' Nelson Mandela is arrested as a young man. James Gregory moves to South Africa with his family to work in Robben Island prison, and is tasked with watching and censoring Mandela. He becomes uncomfortable with the politics and racism of his people. The 2007 film is based on Gregory's book.
'My Love Don’t Cross the River' is a South Korean film that follows the true story of an elderly married couple, Jo Byeong-man and Kang Kye-yeol, until the last moments of their 76-year marriage. The film was shot in the couple's mountain village in Gangwon Province over 15 months. It premiered in 2013.
Find these films at the Laconia library, or order them through any library.
For more information about the Laconia Human Relations Committee, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
