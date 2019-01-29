LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee, in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library, will offer the film, 'Akeelah and the Bee,' as the February selection for the International Film Series. The film will be shown Monday, Feb. 4, at 6:15 p.m.
Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in south Los Angeles, is encouraged to participate in her school's spelling bee by her principal. Her journey through the ‘white world’ of competitive national spelling bees eventually brings her to the the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in this 2006 film.
The international film series is shown monthly from September through June at the Laconia Public Library. All films shown over the past six years are available at the library.
For more information about the Laconia Human Relations Committee, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
