MEREDITH — "Saturday Night Fever" will be coming to Interlakes Theatre with a score featuring hit songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” “If I Can’t Have You,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Boogie Shoes,” and “Disco Inferno.”
The play, which follows the story of Tony Manero, a teenager in Brooklyn with a bleak family life, will run Aug. 15-18.
Living with overbearing parents, Tony works at a dead-end job in a paint store. While the daytime isn’t so bright for Tony, he finds solace dancing at the disco at night. When the disco announces a competition, he partners with Stephanie Mangano. As they prepare for the competition, Tony can’t help but try to gain her affection, but it is an unrequited love, as Stephanie plans to move across the river and pursue greater things.
Craig D’Amicoand is the director of “Saturday Night Fever” with choregraphy by Gustavo Wons. Adam Rineer is the musical director. Molly Farrell-Savage is designing costumes for the show. Set designer is Josh Iacovelli and lighting designer is Kelly Gibson. Sound designer is Samuel Hayes.
Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30, with matinees on Wednesday and Thursday at 2, and on Sunday at 5 p.m., at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium, located at One Laker Lane, Meredith.
Tickets are on sale online at interlakestheatre.com and at the box office, 603-707-6035.
