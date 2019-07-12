MEREDITH — On July 17, Interlakes Summer Theatre, voted Best Live Theatre in the Lakes Region, will open the second show of their summer season, 'Ragtime, The Musical.'
With an award for best original score written for theatre at the 1998 Tonys, 'Ragtime, The Musical' displays the collision of families in pursuit of the American Dream. The story explores differing perspectives of a cast of characters including a well-off white couple, a Jewish immigrant and his daughter without a mother, and an African-American ragtime musician as their storylines converge. The production features historical characters like Henry Ford, Harry Houdini, Evelyn Nesbit, Booker T. Washington, J.P Morgan, and Emma Goldman. The musical does contain sensitive content, situations, and language that may be confusing or uncomfortable for children.
Guest artists include Mikey LaBalsamo as Tateh, Allison Gray as Mother, Gerard Williams as Coalhouse Walker, Kiaya Scott as Sarah, and Mickey White, last seen in as Jack in 'Newsies,' as Younger Brother. Locals youths Lydia Taylor and Forest Hamel play Little Girl and Little Boy Edgar, respectively.
This production is directed and choregraphed by Brian Feehan, and Alexander Tom returns as musical director. Also returning as costume designer is D.W. Withrow. Set designer is Hector Figueroa, and lighting designer is Kelly Gibson, with sound design by Samuel Hayes.
The show runs July 17-28, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m., at Inter-Lakes Auditorium, One Laker Lane. Tickets are on sale by visiting interlakestheatre.com, or calling 603-707-6035.
