MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Theater Company is staging Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' at Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium April 5-6.
Following the plot of the animated movie, the show focuses on Belle, portrayed by Chloe Brown, a French girl who is taken prisoner by a beast, played by Gabe Staples, a young prince who has been cursed until he can learn to love and be loved. The prince's servants, also under enchantment, hope to facilitate the relationship, while others from the town, like the evil Gaston, played by Patrick Kelly, plan to destroy the beast forever.
'Beauty and the Beast' was written by Linda Woolverton, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. The audience will recognize songs like "Be our Guest" and "Gaston," and will also hear additional songs written for the stage adaptation. Performed by 25 students in grades five through 12, 'Beauty and the Beast' is a musical appropriate for all ages, with some intense moments.
Directed by Kathleen Hill, and show also has musical direction by Christine Chiasson. According to Hill, "Just like the postal service the Inter-Lakes Theater Company overcame the weather to deliver this wonderful family show. Despite missing almost two weeks of rehearsal due to winter storms, the actors are ready to bring these fabulous characters to life. It is exciting to see students from fifth through twelfth grade come together to make magic come alive."
Performances are Friday April 5 at 7 p.m., and Saturday April 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check at the door, $8 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.