MEREDITH — High school students from the Inter-Lakes Theater Company have spent the winter rehearsing 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.' With music and lyrics by William Finn, and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, the show was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss, this show puts the comedy in musical comedy.
The musical takes place in a cafegymnotorium in the eponymous Putnam County where the annual bee is taking place. Overseen by local realtor and former winner Rona Lisa Peretti, played by Jaydie Halperin, and Vice Principal Panch, played by Eliza Beaudoin, six spellers each with their own spelling techniques and emotional baggage vie for the crown and the chance to represent Putnam County at the National Bee in Washington D.C.
With memorable songs and different guest spellers at each performance, 'Spelling Bee' has a of 11 students in grades nine through 12, including Alexa Lazazzera, Janney Halperin, Kim Fowler, Li Frizzell, Mackenzie Sullivan, Gabe Staples, Riley Towle, Ryan Reed and Patrick Barry. The players are under the direction of Kathleen Hill and music director Christine Chiasson.
According to Hill, "Spelling Bee is never the same show twice but it is hilarious every performance. Everyone will leave the auditorium with a smile."
The show will be performed Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., and Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door by cash or check only.
