Inaugural Festival of Wreaths
LACONIA — Ladies of the Lake invites the community to the inaugural Festival of Wreaths. The event will take place at the Laconia VFW, 143 Court St., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature themed wreaths, donated by local citizens and businesses. Some wreaths will have extra gifts or gift cards. They will be raffled off at the end of the day. There will also be a lottery tree raffle, Full Circle Food Truck, baked goods, and a photo booth. For details, contact ladiesofthelakenh@gmail.com. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Lakes Region Children's Auction.
