MEREDITH — The New Hampshire Art Association has partnered with Church Landing at Mill Falls to exhibit and sell its member’s work, located near the Cascade Spa.
The premier exhibition is titled 'In Balance,' and features the work of NHAA artists Maryclare Heffernan and Carole Keller. Some of Keller’s paintings portray poses of ballerinas.
Landscape and botanical oil paintings done around New Hampshire by both Keller and Heffernan will also be on display. Whether it is balance in nature or balance in life, all living beings strive to find balance, and some through art.
Keller was raised in New Hampshire and began painting at an early age. She studied painting and art history at Plymouth State College.
“I am inspired by painters like Sorolla, who have gone before me, lighting the way,” Keller said. “I am intrigued with the way light bounces on objects and the unique colors it creates.”
“I am grounded like the raw sienna on a hillside or carried by the wind on the ultramarine sky,” she said. “Painting opens my eyes to the truth of nature and stillness and calls me to see.”
Keller is a member of the Lakes Region Art Association. Her work is often shown in Portsmouth at the N.W. Barrett Gallery, and at the Green Heron Gallery in Ogunquit, Maine. She is the owner of the Bleu Waves Art Gallery in Meredith, where she paints and teaches in her studio throughout the year.
Heffernan said she came to the world of art later in life and found it to be not only a surprise, but also a joyful and deeply satisfying journey.
“When I paint I strive to capture the emotions evoked by the ever-changing light and energy of the sky or sea or field,” she said. “I hope my paintings express the feelings beneath the surface and beyond the moment.”
After inheriting many of her artist father’s paints and brushes, Heffernan stored them until she began painting with her artist sisters.
A member of the Seacoast Art Association, Heffernan studied watercolor and oil painting at the New Hampshire Institute of Art, the Ogunquit Summer School of Art, and most recently in Italy.
“I see the colors of the sugar maple leaves in the fall, the tiny intricate feathers on the chickadees and goldfinches outside the kitchen window and that elusive space where the sky and water touch as captivating and thrilling,” Heffernan said. “The seeing and learning is endless which makes this unexpected journey sweeter by the moment.”
'In Balance' runs from Jan. 15 through March 10. Church Landing at Mill Falls is located at 281 Daniel Webster Highway.
All work in the exhibit will be for sale. Call 603-431-4230 or email nhaa.lynnkrumholz@gmail.com to learn more.
For more information about the New Hampshire Art Association, visit www.nhartassociation.org.
