impulse3 trio

impulse3 is Tom Robinson, Tim Gilmore, and Jonathan Lorentz. (Courtesy photo)

BRISTOL — impulse3 will be live in concert at the Back Room at the Mill, 2 Central Square, on Saturday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be a suggested donation of $10-$20.

impulse3 is a trio that plays music with elements of jazz, hip-hop and alternative rock. Led by vocalist Jonathan Lorentz who also performs on keys and keyboard bass, the band features Tom Robinson on soprano sax, and Tim Gilmore on drums. For more information, visit nhjazz.com.

 

