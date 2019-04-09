SANDWICH — House of Hamill will kick off Advice To The Players' 2019 Concert Series at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street in Center Sandwich, on Friday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m.
House Of Hamill comprises band members Rose Baldino and Brian Buchanan. They met backstage, late one night 10 years ago, at a theater in rural Pennsylvania. Brian's band, Enter the Haggis, and Rose's group, Burning Bridget Cleary, were sharing a stage that evening, and the two bonded over a love of Irish fiddle tunes, Radiohead, and 4 AM whiskey. Their paths crossed on the road a dozen times over the next decade, but it wasn't until the Folk Alliance 2014 conference in Kansas City that they finally became musical collaborators, forming House of Hamill.
Both Baldino and Buchanan are traditional fiddle players and classical violinists, with more than 25 years of writing and performance experience between them. Together, they write unusual new fiddle tunes and exciting, unpredictable original songs while breathing new life into traditional and contemporary songs. Both are confident and unique lead vocalists, and the blend of their two voices in harmony is hypnotic. Whether playing songs from their debut album "Wide Awake" (2016) or stomping through a set of original jigs and reels from their follow-up "March Through Storms" (2018), their chemistry onstage is always engaging and often hilarious.
The Concerts Series at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street is sponsored by Advice To The Players, with weekly concerts in the summer and intermittent concerts through the fall, winter, and spring.
Admission is for a $15 suggested donation. Refreshments will be available by donation.
