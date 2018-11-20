MEREDITH — Diane Ruggiero has a favored necklace — a simple chain with a sparkling star that she bought for herself some time ago.
“I want to be a star,” she explained.
The necklace reminds her that she already is. “We all have our inner star; we are all shining in one way or another,” she said.
This holiday season, that necklace is causing her inner star to sparkle a little brighter.
Until recently, that necklace had been broken, and she had it in her car with the intention of getting it repaired. Weeks went by. It sat in her cupholder, then her front console, and found its way onto the floor of the car and underneath her seat. When she found it down there, she decided to take it straight to a jewelry shop before it got lost.
That was two weeks ago. She brought it into All My Life Jewelers — someplace she had never visited — and dropped it off. Then, as she was leaving, something made her think of a song she had recorded seven years prior, so she picked up the phone and dialed the shop.
“You know, I bet they could use that Christmas song for a jingle,” she recalled thinking.
Sue Bullerwell, one of the owners, encouraged her to email her the song. She liked it, and forwarded it to her contacts at Mix 94.1 FM to use the song as background in a radio ad. The radio executives also liked the song, and last week, Ruggiero got a call from the station, letting her know that they would like to include the song, “Christmas Time for Love,” in their rotation of holiday songs — and they would like to do the same for their sister station, WSCY 106.9 FM.
Ruggiero was thrilled.
She’s no stranger to audiences. Ruggiero, a New Jersey native, has been writing songs for 30 years and has been playing gigs around the region for nearly 20. But music hasn’t been the way she pays her bills. Instead, she works as the activities director for the Meredith Bay Colony Club — a job she appreciates, but not exactly her dream.
Ruggiero’s dreams are bigger.
“I’d like to win a Grammy,” she said.
She has written scores of songs, but has about a half-dozen recorded and available for listening on a SoundCloud web page.
With “Christmas Time for Love,” she thinks she might have her first hit. It will be available for purchase on iTunes and other online music vendor sites.
“What I would love this song to do is go on a Christmas special,” she said. “I would love for Pink or Lady Gaga to do the song.”
On the recording that will be played on local radio stations, Ruggiero plays piano and provides vocal tracks, while Manchester-based Dominic Dinardo plays saxophone.
She’s planning to shoot a music video to capitalize on the song’s sudden success, and she has many more songs that she is now thinking about recording.
“I didn’t expect this to happen; it was just a whim,” she said.
Speaking on Tuesday, she had yet to hear the song played on the radio — that was expected to begin after Thanksgiving. When she does, it will be a moment, she said. She might even make a scene.
“Oh, my God, it’s going to blow my mind. I’m going to blast it and open the windows all the way, even if it’s zero degrees. Then I’m going to point to people that I’m passing and say, ‘This is my song!’”
