LACONIA — Two workshops to make cards with dried botanicals, Asian paper, ribbons, gold leaf, a unique form of Japanese fabric collage will be offered at the lakes gallery at chi-lin. The class can be taken Saturday, Nov. 16, 1-3:30 p.m., or Tuesday, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
Tuition for either date is $42, and includes three deckle-edged cards and all materials. Participants will Instructor Suzanne Lee was a fashion designer in New York City, who also worked in Asia and was influenced by Asian art. She has taught book arts and calligraphy for many years.
The lakes gallery at chi-lin gallery is located at 135 Eastman Road, below the Robbie Mills Sports Complex off Meredith Center Road. To register, email suzanne@thelakesgallery.com, or call 603-556-9384. For more information, visit thelakesgallery.com.
