LACONIA — In recognition of 20 years of operation, Lakes Region Public Access TV will be the subject of the next Laconia Historical and Museum Society program at the Laconia Public Library.
The station went on air, March 18, 1999 under the direction of Peter Pijoan, and has continued through changes in technology and subsequent station managers as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, under the direction of a board of directors.
Current Station Manager Grace McNamara will moderate a panel of current and former station personnel in exploring the history of LRPA, including a look at the changes in technology and landmark local productions featured on the station.
The program will start at 6:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For further information, call 603-527-1278, email lhmslpl@metrocast.net, or visit LHMS on Facebook or www.laconiahistory.org.
