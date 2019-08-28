BRISTOL — 'In All Our Born Days,' a rehearsed play reading, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the historic town hall, 45 Summer St. Admission is free.
The play was written in honor of Bristol’s Bicentennial Celebration by actress and writer Linda Carmichael who, along with her husband David, owns The Mill Fudge Factory.
The actors are professionals and locals. The play is set in 1818-1819. The action focuses on a farming family, the Crawfords, who have only two daughters, and no son. The oldest daughter Sarah, is in love with William, a lawyer’s son, but is afraid to tell her parents, as they are hoping she will marry someone to take over the farm.
Some of the characters are fictional, and some are a compilation of real people. All the events in the play took place in a five-year period around the time of the incorporation of Bristol, in Bridgewater Village.
Attendees will enjoy the renovated town hall, and refreshments will be served.
For more information about the play, contact Linda Carmichael at Lindacarmichael13@gmail.com or 339-368-1601. For more information about the Bicentennial celebration, call 603-744-3354, or visit www.townofbristolnh.org or www.facebook.com/bristolbicentennial.
