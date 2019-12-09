Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.