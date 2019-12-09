LACONIA — The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio will bring their Charlie Brown Christmas Show back to Pitman's Freight Room on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
The trio performs a variety of originals, jazz and blues standards, and reworkings of American music. They are best known for their annual Charlie Brown Christmas Concert tour, where they present their interpretations of the work of pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi. The trio performs the whole Charlie Brown Christmas album.
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was originally telecast in Dec. 1965, and was an instant hit, as audiences connected with 'Peanuts' creator Charles M. Schultz's cast of characters. The holiday classic resonates with both children and adults. Fifty years later, it still holds up as an endearing Christmas tale.
Heather Pierson, lead vocals, piano, tenor banjo, is an award-winning singer and songwriter, pianist, and performer. Shawn Nadeau, bass, harmony vocals, is a self-taught musician who brings a solid foundation and a keen awareness to every moment of every song, informed by over two decades of varying musical performances, from punk rock to reggae to jazz. Craig Bryan, drums, is in-demand across the Northeast, and has been a professional drummer and teacher since age 18 with studies at Berklee College of Music.
Pitman's Freight Room is located at 94 New Salem St. Tickets are $20. For additional information, visit www.pitmansfreightroom.com, or for artist information, visit www.heatherpierson.com.
