CANTERBURY — The Harvest Music Festival comes to Canterbury Shaker Village on Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors will be treated to traditional music food from local vendors. Musicians will include High Range Band, Liz Faiella with Lindsay Straw, The Wholly Rollers, Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, and Jim Prendergast with Hanz Araki. Food and drink will be available from the village’s Creamery Cafe and Canterbury Aleworks.
The Canterbury Shakers composed over 10,000 pieces of music at the village, and there will be special programming throughout the evening highlighting some of their work and showcasing the newly restored 1887 Hook & Hastings pipe organ in the Chapel of the Dwelling House.
For more information and tickets, visit shakers.org.
