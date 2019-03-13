MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department's next production, 'Harriet the Spy,' is set to open March 22.
Eleven-year-old Harriet, armed with a notebook, fashions herself a spy, taking notes on all around her. Her pastime leads to disruption in her friendships and her home when her notebook is found and read.
Originally published in 1964 as a novel by Louise Fitzhugh, the stage version from playwright Leslie Brody offers audiences lively characters.
Patte Sarausky of Laconia is directing the cast of 23 student performers, including Riley DeGange as Harriet, Svea Mellor and Santi McCulloch as her parents, Essie Humphrey as Ole Golly, Claire Neely as Cook, Forest Hamel and Phoebe DiBona-Liberatore as pals Sport and Janie, and Zoe Zimmer, Aliya Walthall, Stella Bamford, Shelby Luther, Addison Duncan, Sophia Fessenden, Renesme Ivers, Ben Bousquet, Parker Tirrell, Adaline Ross, Emmaline Leandro, Lilah Eich, Miles Sargent, Drew Madore, Katelyn Ivers, Sophia Horne as school friends, teachers, and spy subjects.
The creative team includes Claire H. Beck, scenic designer; Thom Beaulieu, lighting and sound design; Sherry Gardner, costume design; and Zach Glennon, stage manager.
Sponsored by New Hampton School, the Winnipesaukee Education Department production offers four performances the weekend of March 22-24. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 22-23; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24. Tickets are available by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or calling 603-279-0333.
