LACONIA — The 2019 Taylor Concert Series, sponsored by the Bank of New Hampshire, continues Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building with Hannah Murray and Daniel Perkins. Classical music, African American spirituals and other well-known songs will be featured. This free event is open to the public.
Murray is a voice teacher whose students have gone on to sing at leading national music schools, national musical theater tours, and on and off Broadway. She has been a soloist for both the Nashua Symphony and The Paul Madore Chorale. Murray is on the voice faculty of Plymouth State University, specializing in musical theater.
Perkins is a professor of music and director of choral activities at PSU. He is music director of the Manchester Chorale Society and Orchestra and founder and music director of the New Hampshire Master Chorale. He is also principle guest conductor and director of chorale activities for the New Hampshire Music Festival.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
