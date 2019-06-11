LACONIA — Some men look at life solely from their own point of view, and believe their point of view is correct. In this one-man performance of comic and dramatic monologues, Hank Offinger takes on a number of different characters who are convinced their individual perspectives reveal the truth. The performance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building, and is free and open to the public.
Besides his full-time job as Taylor Community’s Care management director, Offinger can often be found on stage throughout the Lakes Region Community.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
