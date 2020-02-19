LACONIA — Hands Across the Table's 8th Annual Soupathon will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall on Gilford Avenue, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The event features bottomless soups with international flavors including udon noodle, carrot and turnip, cabbage vegetable, lentil, matzo ball, sausage cabbage and dill pickle soup.
Also available will be tastings created by members of Laconia’s Immigration Integration Initiative, including recipes from the Philippines, Slovakia, and Africa. Salad and bagel chips will be served along with homemade cookies made by board members of Hands Across the Table.
Soup chefs include Event Chair Irene Gordon, Jeanette Johnson, Cathy Irving, Allan Cornelius, Elaine Cote, Eloise Post, and Sandy Morey.
Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for children three to 12, and $30 for a family of four or more. Children under three are free.
