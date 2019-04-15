FRANKLIN — The Hampstead Stage Company, based in Center Barnstead, is visiting the area with their Signature Series Production 'Little Bits of Light: an Adaptation of I Never Saw Another Butterfly.'
In this adaptation of 'I Never Saw Another Butterfly,' playwright Amanda Faye Martin intertwines poems and artwork from children at the concentration camp Terezin with historical events and her own family’s history. The story follows Pepicek, an optimistic Czech boy, and Werner, an isolated young man who only recently discovered he’s Jewish, during their time at Terezin. Tension builds as the camp anticipates a visit from the Red Cross and children are whisked away to places unknown. Despite the harsh reality inside the camp, Pepicek and Werner must find moments of unity, a sense of identity, and little bits of light.
'Little Bits of Light' is best suited for audiences ages 10 and up. The Company will present a public performance in the historic Franklin Opera House, Wednesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $6-$10, and are available at the door, or by visiting www.franklinoperahouse.org.
