GILMANTON — The art show at this year's Gilmanton Old Home Day was a success. The judged gallery event affirmed that there are talented artists in the local community, and many who appreciate art.
A total of 28 artists participated. The majority were from Gilmanton, with artists also from Alton, Tilton, and Belmont. Seventy-one pieces of art were hung and five pieces were sold.
Winners were the following:
Best in Show - Les Allain, 'Great Owned Owl'
Painting 1st Prize - Carole Keller
Painting 2nd Prize - Linda Johnson
Photography 1st Prize - Roger Beaudet
Photography 2nd Prize - Beverly Whalstrom
Mixed Media 1st Prize - Sarah Norstrand
Mixed Media 2nd Prize - Michael Puleo
People's Choice - Linda Johnson
In addition to the art show, the Kids Tunnel Gallery was a kaleidoscope of colors. Students at Gilmanton Elementary School contributed work done with their art teacher during the school year. Their art was hung for family and visitors to enjoy.
