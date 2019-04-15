WOLFEBORO — GALA’s Fourth Saturday Community Contra Dance series continues Saturday, April 27, from 7-10 p.m. in the Town Hall. Come for indoor exercise, and no partners are needed for family-friendly dancing for all ages.
Dances will be called by Shari Shakti, who has called all over New England.
The live band is Binding Energy, featuring fiddle, piano, hammered dulcimer and Irish flute, and will play Celtic, French-Canadian and Scottish music. The band is Paul Lizotte, fiddler; Brad Robinson, guitar; and Irish whistle and wooden flute musician Jim DiCarlo.
Dance admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children six to 18 years old, and free for children five and under. Anyone experiencing financial hardship or large families are welcome to pay as able. Bring an extra pair of shoes for dancing without black soles.
GALA is also looking to fill a few volunteer shifts for the dances this year. There are two shifts, two and a half hours each. The setup shift is 6-8:30 p.m., and cleanup shift from 8-10:30 p.m. For more information about this event or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.galacommunity.org, call 603-569-1500, or email josh@galacommunity.org.
