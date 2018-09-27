PLYMOUTH — Gilbert Gottfried will perform at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
As a famed comic's comic, Gottfried puts aside political correctness for his live performance and fires an onslaught of jokes that know no boundaries.
At the young age of 15, Gottfried began doing standup comedy at open mic nights in New York City. Known around town as “the comedian’s comedian” Gilbert spent several years mastering the art of standup.
In 1980, the producers of the legendary NBC late-night comedy show “Saturday Night Live” became aware of Gottfried and hired him as a cast member. It wasn’t until a few years later, when his true notoriety would begin, that MTV hired him for a series of improvised and hilarious promos for the newly formed channel. That led to several television appearances on “Late Night with David Letterman.”
Gottfried’s work in television soon led to roles in film. Most notable was his improvised scene as business manager Sidney Bernstein in the hit sequel “Beverly Hills Cop II,” for which the New York Daily News said, “Gilbert Gottfried steals the picture with a single scene.” Aside from his relentless on-stage persona, he began to gain a reputation as the king of quirky roles in both movies and television.
After his most notable performance as the wise-cracking parrot Iago in the Disney classic “Aladdin,” Gottfried became one of the most recognizable voiceover talents, lending his voice to characters ranging from the frustrated duck in the Aflac Insurance commercials to Digit in the long-running PBS series “Cyberchase.”
Gottfried appeared in the hit comedy documentary “The Aristocrats,” with Entertainment Weekly saying that “out of the 101 comedians who appear on screen, no one is funnier — or more disgusting — than Gilbert Gottfried.”
“Gilbert is a comedy legend … and wicked funny in person,” said Seth McNally of The Flying Monkey. “Expect to be laughing the entire night.”
Tickets for Gilbert Gottfried are $25, and $35 for premier seating. For more information on upcoming shows or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 603-536-2551 or go online to www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.
