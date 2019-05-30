BELMONT — Live music on the Tioga River will help start summer in the Lakes Region. Spend a warm summer evening with friends and family while listening to three live bands. Enjoy the sounds of blues and rockabilly with Stolen Thunder starting off at 4 p.m. The group known as 19 Miles Per Hour will show that age doesn't matter when it comes to music. They will entertain the crowd from 5-6 p.m., leading up to a short presentation of three mural pieces created by Belmont Elementary and Middle school students. Radio Roulette will finish off the evening with their high energy rock 'n' roll. See roving stilt walkers and jugglers during the early evening, and then a unique fire spinning show featuring Cirque de Light performers. This is a free event, appropriate for all ages in celebration of Belmont’s 150thanniversary. For more information, contact Gretta Olson-Wilder, special events coordinator, at 603-998-3525 or events@belmontnh.org.
