MOULTONBOROUGH — Sky Family Music was born on the coastlands of Prince Edward Island, and the family now shares their Celtic-influenced music and Irish dance touring across the U.S. and Canada.
The Sky Family will be in concert on Friday, Dec. 13, with their blend of Celtic-influenced pop-rock, fiddles, vocal harmonies and Irish dance, sprinkled with both humorous and heartwarming family stories.
The Sky Family’s free Christmas concert will be at Agape Worship Center, 80 Bean Road, Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted. The concert is sponsored by Agape Community Church, Turning Point Christian Fellowship, and Harvest Church of the Lakes Region. For more information, call 603-677-6254.
