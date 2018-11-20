FRANKLIN — Franklin Footlight Theatre, in conjunction with the Franklin Opera House, will present 'Miracle on 34th Street' Dec. 8, and Dec. 14-15, at 7:30 p.m.
Matinee performances will be Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. The story of the play is by Meredith Wilson, and the performance is presented through a special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing. Tickets are $14-$16, and can be purchased by visiting www.franklinoperahouse.org, or by calling 603-934-1901.
All performances are at the Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St.
