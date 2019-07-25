FRANKLIN — A cast of 42 teens and adults is busy rehearsing for Franklin Footlight Theatre’s summer production of 'Mamma Mia!' scheduled for Aug. 2-3 and Aug. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Franklin Opera House, with a Sunday matinee on Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.
Franklin Footlight Theatre 'Mamma Mia' to light up the stage
Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus’ 'Mamma Mia!' is a well-known jukebox musical, based on songs from the Swedish band ABBA. Since debuting in November 2000, over 60 million people have seen the musical in 40 countries, as well as the film adaptation starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.
The story follows mother Donna and daughter Sophie prepare for Sophie’s wedding. Unknown to Donna, Sophie has used the occasion to bring together the three men she thinks might be her father.
Footlight members Jule Finley and Jack Finley play Donna and Sam respectively. Having met sharing a love for teaching and the stage, and now married for almost 15 years, their real-life love for each other translates on stage. Newcomer Megan Libby plays Sophie. Donna’s friend Rosie is played by Northfield resident Jenness Nordstrom, and Tanya is played by Lynn Dadian of Meredith. Rounding out the cast as the other two potential dads are Bo Guyer and Angelo Gentile, members of the Rockin’ Daddios.
Christine Chiasson is the music director for the show's 22 songs, working with directors Jule Finley and Becky Guyer. The show features choreography by Jennifer Schaffner, and Addison Granger and Cameron Moquin, members of the Creative Steps Dance Team. The production team of 20 is headed by John Masse. Tickets are $14-$16, available by visiting www.franklinoperahouse.org or calling 603-934-1901.
