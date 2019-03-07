LACONIA — Live, stand-up comedy returns to Pitman's Freight Room Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. with a lineup featuring Frank Santorelli, Chris D, and Nick Lavallee. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 603-527-0043.
Santorelli is a Boston area headliner who fans will recognize from his recurring role of Georgie the Bartender in the HBO series 'The Sopranos,' and his role in the film 'The Godfathers of Comedy.' Santorelli has also appeared in movies including 'No Reservations,' 'Meet the Parents,' and 'Crooked Lines,' as well as television shows including 'Law and Order.'
Santorelli has headlined at The Comic Strip, Catch a Rising Star, the Comedy Cellar, and Caroline’s in New York City, as well as the Laugh Factory and The Improv in Los Angeles.
Chris Dimitrakopoulos, or Chris D, has performed at clubs and venues throughout New England, and was recently voted Boston's best young comedian by the Boston Comedy Scene Examiner.
Lavallee has been voted the Granite State’s Best Comedian and has opened for Bo Burnham, Doug Stanhope, and Andrew Dice Clay. Lavallee has appeared at The Laugh Factory in Las Vegas and Thrillist named him one of the country’s Best Undiscovered Comedians.
The upcoming Friday, April 5 show stars Kenny Rogerson and Paul Keenan.
