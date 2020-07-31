CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu proclaimed the week of Aug. 2-8 the 21st annual New Hampshire Farmers’ Market Week. It coincides with National Farmers’ Market Week and is part of celebrations happening across the country.
Gov. Sununu has also proclaimed the month of August as New Hampshire Eats Local Month, an annual celebration of food and agricultural production. While residents are encouraged to eat local year round, August is the peak of the summer growing season when a large variety of foods are available. Farmers’ markets are a representation of the diversity of New Hampshire products.
To commemorate Farmers’ Market Week and Eat Local Month, Gov. Sununu will join New Hampshire Commissioner of Agriculture Shawn Jasper in visiting markets in three markets during the week, Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m.; Barnstead on Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.; and Concord on Saturday, Aug. 8, 11:30 a.m. Jasper will also visit the Lebanon market Thursday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m.
Market locations are the Rochester Community Center lower level parking lot, 150 Wakefield St.; Coburn Park, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon; 96 Maple St., Center Barnstead; and Capitol St. in Concord, adjacent to the State House.
Farmers’ markets connect farmers directly to customers and offer shoppers the opportunity to speak with those who grew the products. Farmers’ markets bring ambience of the farm to the city by making fresh food readily available and giving consumers the ability to purchase locally grown products. For a list of farmers’ markets around the state, visit agriculture.nh.gov/publications-forms/documents/farmers-market-directory.pdf
Find more information about scheduled activities by visiting nheatslocal.com.
For more information, contact 603-271-3788 or gail.d.mcwilliamjellie@agr.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.