LACONIA — Last July, LRPA featured movies from the '50s. This July, the channel will showcase cinema from the '40s. Although the 1940s began slowly for the Hollywood film industry with a world at war, by mid-decade movies were on the rebound. Film themes included war and the home front, Westerns, musicals, and the beginnings of film noir. Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 p.m. starts the month with a World War II film, 1942’s 'Why We Fight: Prelude to War,' the first of a seven-documentary series commissioned by the U.S. War Department and produced and directed by Frank Capra.
'Prelude to War,' which won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, was a direct response to the Nazi propaganda film 'Triumph of the Will.' The documentary, narrated by Walter Huston, uses plain language to make the case for going to war. The film is 52 minutes long.
The rest of July’s Forties in Film on LRPA are 'The Outlaw' (1943) July 12-13, 'Till The Clouds Roll By' (1947) July 20-21, and 'Detour' (1945) July 26 & 27.
For more information, visit www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.