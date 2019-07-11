LACONIA — This July, LRPA is featuring the Forties in Film. Tune in July 12 and July 13 at 10:30 p.m. for the next salute to the time period, 1943’s Western 'The Outlaw,' starring Jane Russell, Walter Houston, Thomas Mitchell and Jack Buetel.
Sheriff Pat Garrett, Mitchell, greets his old friend Doc Holliday, Huston, as he arrives at the Lincoln, New Mexico train depot. Holliday is searching for his horse Red, stolen by Billy the Kid, portrayed by Beutel.
'The Outlaw' was directed and produced by Howard Hughes, who wanted his film to break all the conventions of the Westerns. It was the first American film to defy the Hayes Code with what was at the time considered racy dialogue and situations.
Other upcoming films are 1947’s 'Till The Clouds Roll By' on July 20-21, and 1945’s 'Detour' on July 26-27.
For more information, and to live stream, visit www.lrpa.org.
