MEREDITH — What’s it like to watch a life-sized sculpture of a juvenile giraffe lifted by a crane from a flatbed truck and gently placed on a lawn, so that all who pass through Meredith in the next 12 months can see it?
“It’s fun,” said a smiling Chris Williams, who drove the sculpture up from his Massachusetts home last week, when a crane from a tree service and a dozen volunteers were waiting to help install the giraffe as one of the 26 new entries in the Meredith Sculpture Walk.
The Meredith Sculpture Walk, now celebrating its fifth anniversary, has 32 sculptures placed in publicly accessible spaces in Meredith – along Main Street, at the Mill Falls Marketplace and in the town parks surrounding Meredith Bay. Each year, the volunteer-run organization puts out a call to artists, inviting them to apply for a spot in the walk.
“This was a banner year for us,” said Bev Lapham, a founder of the Meredith Sculpture Walk. He said that from the 650 artists who were invited to apply, more than 100 applications were submitted. That made for a difficult job for the secret jury that chooses which pieces would be selected for inclusion. Each artist commits to leaving their piece in town for a year, with the possibility to apply for a second year.
The jury tries to select a variety of mediums, subjects, and makes sure to include several that will be of interest to younger people, according to Katheryn Rolfe, who manages the jury for the Meredith Sculpture Walk Committee. The jury doesn’t see the artist’s name when making their selections – each piece is selected purely on its own merit.
While Rolfe couldn’t say exactly why the jury liked Williams’ sculpture, she said it is unlike any other on the walk. At 10 feet tall, it’s of a scale of its own. It’s of excellent quality, she said, and it will certainly capture the attention of children.
“If you can get kids excited young, that’s how we’re going to jumpstart this whole artistic appreciation again, which in this age of technology has been lost,” Rolfe said.
Williams was born into the third generation of a metalworking family with a machine shop in Massachusetts. In his late 20s, he started staying late at the shop to begin indulging his creative side. Today, some two decades later, Williams’ work is seen in public spaces such as universities and at the Manchester Airport, as well as in many private spaces.
“We do a lot of projects that are really cool, but we don’t get to share them with anyone,” Williams said, while the sight of his giraffe was already attracting the attention of people walking and driving past the intersection. “It doesn’t happen often enough.”
The Lakes Region is familiar to Williams, who used to visit each year during his motorcycling days. He said he knew he wanted to be part of the Meredith Sculpture Walk as soon as he had a piece that would be possible for him to loan for a year.
His giraffe is made of hundreds of pieces of quarter-inch steel, each individually cut and welded together, leaving gaps between the pieces to evoke the spots on a giraffe’s hide.
As with all of his pieces – and especially with sculptures placed where people might not be expecting them – Williams said he hopes his work will pull people out of their routine.
“My hope with this piece is that this will make people take a moment. Everyone’s busy, my goal is to get people to appreciate their day for a moment.” He also hopes to inspire someone like he was as a younger man, someone so focused on the material trappings of adulthood that they forget the creative indulgences they so enjoyed as a child.
“I hope that this gets somebody that is a little bit curious to take some time and do something creative,” he said.
The Meredith Sculpture Walk volunteers will be busy over the next several weeks installing all of the new additions. On July 16, the committee will host the first docent tour of the walk, which will lead people on guided walks to view and discuss each of the sculptures. The docent walks will take place every Wednesday and Saturday thereafter, beginning at 10 a.m. at Oglethorpe Fine Arts and Crafts in the Mill Falls Marketplace.
And on July 23, the Sculpture Walk Committee will host a gala to celebrate this year’s artists and five years of public art in Meredith. The gala will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Chase House. There’s no charge to attend the gala, but reservations are requested. To RSVP, call 279-9015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.