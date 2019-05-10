TILTON — The Lakes Region Chamber will hold an Exit 20 Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 11, from noon to 5 p.m. at Tanger Outlets.
“The Chamber is looking forward to kicking off spring and the tourism season bringing local food trucks and specialty food vendors to create a fun, friendly, foodie experience,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber. “The excitement is bubbling for this Saturday’s event. The variety of menus to be offered includes Cajun, Creole & Caribbean, gluten free, tacos, avocado fries, pierogi poutine, authentic South Indian dishes, macaroni and cheese parfaits, barbecue, burgers, baked treats, ice cream sandwiches, waffle cones, cannolis and more.”
The 405 Pub & Grill will feature a craft beer tent. Live music will be performed throughout the afternoon, featuring the All You Got Tour with Artists on the Move from Boston. Local car enthusiasts are encouraged to come to the Spring Car Meet Up. Bring an antique or classic car, hot rod or jalopy out of winter storage and cruise over to Tanger Outlets. Rowell’s Sewer & Drain will display a truck, a professional hula hooper, giveaways and surprises. Winnipesaukee Playhouse will also be participating.
Food vendors include Crescent City Kitchen, Soul Patrol BBQ, Baked Brewed & Organically Moo’ed, Somerset Grille, The Cannoli Stop, Cafe Mustard Seed, Auntie Nae’s ‘Dole Whip’ Treats, Big Stan’s Full Circle Food Truck, Cormier’s Sugar House, Curb Appeal Meals Food Truck, The Forking Awesome Food Truck and Kimberly‘s Gluten Free Kitchen. The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information about the Exit 20 Food Truck Festival and a full community calendar of events, visit LakesRegionChamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.