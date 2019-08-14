LACONIA — Volunteers are gearing up for the 19th annual Laconia Multicultural Festival, to be held Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rotary Park, Beacon Street East, and areas around city hall will be alive once again with music and dancing, as well as over 50 artisans service organizations.
“Because our crowds have increased over the years and vendors traditionally run out of food early, we have increased the number and variety of foods this year," said Becky Guyer, executive director for the organization. Festival-goers will be transported to the cultures represented through the tastes and smells of the native cuisines being offered. Representing nine countries, the menus include South Indian, German, Egyptian, Thailand, Japanese, Philippine, Jewish, Italian and American treats. Crafts and merchandise from around the globe will be available and include Latin America, Peru, Japan, China, Africa, Madagascar, Iraq, Palestine, Haiti and America.
The Laconia Multicultural Festival will provide traditional music, crafts, and more in downtown Laconia. This family-friendly fun, free event is presented by the Laconia Human Relations Committee, sponsors including Lakes Region Mental Health. Well Sense Health Plan is the City Hall Stage sponsor, enabling the group to bring in diverse entertainment.
Rotary Park will feature performances by musicians and dancers from around the globe. Children will enjoy exotic wildlife from Wildlife Encounters, interactive crafts, games and two puppet shows.
“From Europe to Canada, Africa to the Caribbean, our performers and vendors make up an orchestra of cultures,” said Guyer, “and on Sept. 7, the air downtown will hum with their global symphony.”
The event is in need of volunteers. To help out the day of the festival, email beckyg@metrocast.net.
Follow the festival on Facebook and visit www.laconiamulticulturalfestival.org for updates.
