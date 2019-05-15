LACONIA — Five O’Clock Shadow, the Boston-based, award-winning vocal group, will perform their distinctive a Capella style to benefit the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association on Saturday, May 25, at Inter-Lakes High School, 1 Laker Lane in Meredith. Tickets are $27.50, include music, food, and drink, and support a local agency serving the Lakes Region community. Complimentary snacks and desserts can be enjoyed at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting TBINH.ORG, or at the Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith, Bayswater Books in Center Harbor and Greenlaws Music and Audio.
Five O’Clock Shadow is comprised of six vocalists, Dan Lennon, Oren Malka, Paul Pampinella, Caleb Whelden, Judd Tomaselli, and Scott Cobban, who are known for their six-part harmonies and their ability to mimic musical instruments.
Temple B’nai Israel is proud to partner with the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association for the 11th We Care Benefit concert. For information about LRVNA, visit www.lrvna.org.
We Care thanks Miracle Farms Landscaping, Cantin Chevrolet and Golden View Health Care for their support as main event sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.