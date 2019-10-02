LACONIA — In October on LRPA After Dark, the station will celebrate the scary season with the fourth annual Shocktoberfest of vintage horror films. Oct. 4-5 at 10:30 p.m., LRPA will get the ball rolling with 1963’s horror-thriller 'The Terror,' starring Jack Nicholson and Boris Karloff.
Lieutenant Andre Duvalier, Nicholson, becomes separated from his regiment. Wandering alone on a beach, he comes across a beautiful young woman named Helene, Sandra Knight. Duvalier tries to save Helene from walking into the sea, only to be attacked by a large bird. He awakes in the house of an old woman, who claims to know nothing about Helene. Duvalier leaves, once again sees Helene, and again is put in mortal danger. Duvalier learns that the only way he can find Helene is to go to the castle of Baron Von Leppe, Karloff. Once inside, the lieutenant sees a picture of Helene on the Baron’s wall, but the Baron tells him the picture is of his late wife Ilsa, who has been dead for 20 years. Duvalier is convinced that Helene is alive and somewhere in the castle.
'The Terror' was directed by Roger Corman, known for his eye for talent, as he mentored many of Hollywood’s top directors and actors, including Francis Ford Coppola, an uncredited second director on this film, Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, Ron Howard, and Robert DeNiro.
Mark the calendar for Shocktoberfest’s Halloween treats Oct. 11-12 'Planet of the Vampires' (1965), Oct. 18-19 'The Brain That Wouldn’t Die' (1962), and Oct. 25-26 'Carnival of Souls' (1962).
To live stream or learn more, visit www.lrpa.org.
