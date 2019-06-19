LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will show the 1951 film 'Royal Wedding' starring Fred Astaire and Jane Powell on Friday, June 21, at dusk at about 9 p.m. in Riverside Rotary Park.
Set in London during the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Astaire and Powell play siblings in a song and dance duo. The film features one of Astaire’s most legendary dance performances.
The Belknap Mill Arts in the Park Summer Series takes place in Riverside Rotary Park at the gazebo. If there is inclement weather, the program will be moved inside to the Rose Chertok Gallery on the third floor of the mill. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are welcome.
To learn more, visit the Belknap Mill Facebook page or www.belknapmill.org.
