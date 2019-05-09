LACONIA — Throughout May, Lakes Region Public Access Television will highlight May Murder Madness, a tribute to vintage film noir each Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.
On May 10-11, LRPA will air 1950’s crime drama “The File on Thelma Jordan,” starring Barbara Stanwyck and Wendell Corey.
Assistant District Attorney Cleve Marshall, played by Corey, is having marriage problems, which aren’t helped by the fact that he’s gone on a drunken bender and missed his anniversary celebration with his wife. Enter into his office the seductive and mysterious Thelma Jordan, portrayed by Stanwyck, to whom Marshall feels an immediate attraction. She’s there to report an attempted burglary at the house of her elderly aunt, Vera. The two begin an affair, but meanwhile, Jordan has also been seeing thug Tony Laredo. Of course, she lies to her new fling about their relationship. When Aunt Vera is shot, will Marshall put his reputation on the line for Jordan?
Other upcoming movies are May 17-18, “Please Murder Me!” (1956); May 24-25, “D.O.A.” (1950); and May 31-June 1, “The Big Combo” (1955).
LRPA TV is on Atlantic Broadband channel 25. Live Stream by visiting www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.