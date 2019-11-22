MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Festival of Trees will return to The Barn at Waukewan Golf Course Friday, Dec. 6, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m.
Decorated trees will have themes from traditional to whimsical. There will be a silent auction, and Cub Scout Pack 55 will sell handmade Christmas wreaths. The Sweetbloods will play Friday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m., the Inter-Lakes Elementary School sixth grade chorus will perform Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., and the Kinder Choir from The Imaginarium will sing carols at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, a clarinet ensemble will take the stage at 2 p.m.
Altrusa International of Meredith will distribute the donated trees to families in need through local agencies. Last year, 34 of the 59 decorated trees were given to families and seniors.
For more details, visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
