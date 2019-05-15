GILFORD — Join the students of Edgewater Academy of Dance on Saturday, May 18 for the year-end recital, Festival of Dance - Celebrating 20 Years at the Gilford High School Auditorium, with performances at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Both performances will feature dancers of all ages performing ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, modern, theatre, acro, and hip-hop dance. Two lucky ticket holders will win either two tickets to any show at Meadowbrook, or a handcrafted crystal creation by Hermann Defregger. Ticket holders must be present to win.
Tickets are $12 each, and available at the door or by calling 603-293-0366.
